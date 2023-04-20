EXCLUSIVE: Former wife of David Koresh remembers Waco standoff 30 years later

WACO, Texas — The 51-day standoff between the Branch Davidians and the federal government came to a fiery and deadly end 30 years ago on April 19, 1993.

All told, 76 people died that day at the Mount Carmel Center including 28 children.

25 News sat down for an exclusive interview with Dana Kiyabu, a former wife of the religious group's leader David Koresh.

After three decades, Kiyabu wants the public to search for their own information about what led up to the initial raid on the group's compound outside Waco, the 51-day standoff and the assault on the center by the FBI.