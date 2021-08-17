Update: COVID-19 cases rising in McLennan County with 4 new deaths, 2 fetal deaths

According to Waco-McLennan County COVID-19 Statistics, 213 new cases have been reported in McLennan County as of Tuesday, August 17.

Currently, 1,208 cases are estimated as active which brings the total number of cases to 31,619 cases. Active cases are the number of individuals with confirmed cases minus the recovered and deceased individuals.

As of Tuesday, four new deaths have been reported, including two fetal deaths, with a total of 498 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in McLennan County. This is up by 24 deaths from the report at the beginning of August.

"As of July 31, 2021, the hospitalization rate was 11.64 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by the Texas Department of State Health Services," said the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of Sunday, Aug. 15 was 27.3 percent.

151 people are reported hospitalized, with 26 individuals hospitalized on ventilators for COVID-19.

For more information and updates visit the McLennan County Dashboard.