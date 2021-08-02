Watch
Update: Four new deaths, 474 total deaths due to COVID-19 in McLennan County

<a href="https://covidwaco.com/county/" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000168-298a-d49c-aff8-adeacfb20000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1627943054489,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000179-c8d1-d9a6-a579-dedbf9450000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1627943054489,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000179-c8d1-d9a6-a579-dedbf9450000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://covidwaco.com/county/&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017b-08f7-d766-a5ff-bcff185e0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Waco-McLennan County COVID-19 Statistics&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017b-08f7-d766-a5ff-bcff183a0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Waco-McLennan County COVID-19 Statistics</a>
Posted at 5:24 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 18:32:06-04

According to Waco-McLennan County COVID-19 Statistics, 53 new cases have been reported in McLennan County as of Monday, August 2.

This brings the total number of cases to 29,372 cases. As of Monday, four new deaths have been reported with a total of 474 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in McLennan County.

"As of July 31, 2021, the hospitalization rate was 11.64 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by the Texas Department of State Health Services," said the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

Currently, 674 cases are active. Active cases are the number of individuals with confirmed cases minus the recovered and deceased individuals.

79 people are reported hospitalized, with 12 cases hospitalized on ventilators.

For more information and updates visit the McLennan County Dashboard.

