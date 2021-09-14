Four Central Texas school districts served lawsuits from Attorney General's office

CENTRAL TEXAS — Four Central Texas school districts have been served with lawsuits from the Texas Attorney General's office.

Waco ISD, McGregor ISD, La Vega ISD and Midway ISD were all served lawsuits by Texas AG, Ken Paxton for their mask mandates.

Waco ISD's Superintendent, Dr. Susan Kincannon, instated its mask mandate on Aug. 30 citing the rising positive cases of COVID-19.

McGregor ISD instated its mask mandate as part of a 3-stage plan based on positive case percentages on Sept. 7.

Midway ISD has stated on its website that masks are not required but rather highly encouraged.

On Tuesday, Midway ISD's director of communications said the district shouldn't have been included.

Texas AG Paxton has a full list of school districts that impose mask mandates on his website.

