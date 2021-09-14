Watch
Four Central Texas school districts served lawsuits from Attorney General's office

Tony Gutierrez/AP
FILE - In this June 22, 2017, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas. Paxton has raised more than $500,000 to pay for private attorneys who are defending him on criminal securities fraud charges. Financial statements released Wednesday, July 5, 2017, show that the Republican last year received donations for his legal bills not just from Texas but from individuals and groups in Arizona, Arkansas and Virginia. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Texas AG Ken Paxton
Posted at 11:18 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 12:47:07-04

CENTRAL TEXAS — Four Central Texas school districts have been served with lawsuits from the Texas Attorney General's office.

Waco ISD, McGregor ISD, La Vega ISD and Midway ISD were all served lawsuits by Texas AG, Ken Paxton for their mask mandates.

Waco ISD's Superintendent, Dr. Susan Kincannon, instated its mask mandate on Aug. 30 citing the rising positive cases of COVID-19.

McGregor ISD instated its mask mandate as part of a 3-stage plan based on positive case percentages on Sept. 7.

Midway ISD has stated on its website that masks are not required but rather highly encouraged.

On Tuesday, Midway ISD's director of communications said the district shouldn't have been included.

Texas AG Paxton has a full list of school districts that impose mask mandates on his website.

