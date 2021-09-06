Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

McGregor ISD announces mask requirement for students, staff for one week

items.[0].image.alt
KXXV
Mask sign
Posted at 12:53 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 13:53:41-04

MCGREGOR, Texas — McGregor ISD announced that students and staff will be required to wear face masks starting on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The school district announced the rolling seven-day positivity rate for new COVID-19 cases had surpassed 2% at each campus.

The school district outlined a three-stage plan that would implement different restrictions and once the positivity rate surpassed 2%, which implements the mask requirements.

The mask requirement will remain in place for seven days beginning Sept. 7.

The school district hopes the positive cases will decline to return to Stage 1.

The district also has a COVID-19 FAQ page and a COVID-19 dashboard.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

How to support small business during COVID-19 What to do if you are sick How to disinfect your home How to protect yourself from COVID-19