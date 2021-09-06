McGregor ISD announces mask requirement for students, staff for one week

MCGREGOR, Texas — McGregor ISD announced that students and staff will be required to wear face masks starting on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The school district announced the rolling seven-day positivity rate for new COVID-19 cases had surpassed 2% at each campus.

The school district outlined a three-stage plan that would implement different restrictions and once the positivity rate surpassed 2%, which implements the mask requirements.

The mask requirement will remain in place for seven days beginning Sept. 7.

The school district hopes the positive cases will decline to return to Stage 1.

The district also has a COVID-19 FAQ page and a COVID-19 dashboard .

As outlined in our 3-stage plan, there will be a masking requirement for all students and staff based on our current positive case percentages. Staff and students should wear their mask when they report on Tuesday, Sep 7th. More info...https://t.co/fsH102fAfM #studentsfirst pic.twitter.com/paqkELSFE1 — McGregor ISD (@McGregorISD) September 6, 2021

