Starting Monday, Waco ISD mandates masks for all

WACO, TX — Starting Monday, Aug. 30, Waco ISD joins other schools in mandating masks for everyone on campus. This announcement comes just days after the district said it would not be mandating masks.

Lilu Uptmore, a parent of a daughter who attends Midway ISD old 25 News she is jealous.

After Waco ISD dropped the bomb late Thursday night requiring masks for everyone, Lilu Uptmore is seeing green.

"I am very envious," Uptmore said.

Her daughter is in the 2nd grade and had already been exposed to multiple students who tested positive for COVID-19. She said she hopes Midway ISD follows suit.

"I feel like they are just not taking the proper precautions," Uptmore said.

Dr. Susan Kincannon, Waco ISD Superintendent said the district changed its mind after COVID-19 climbed this past week.

"We have a large number of cases this week," Dr. Kincannon said. "55 as of yesterday and the fourth day of school."

Across Central Texas, many other districts are opting out of a mask rule. In addition to Midway, Killeen and Temple ISD will not require but will strongly encourage face coverings.

"We just want to be good neighbors," Dr. Kincannon said. "We need to take care of each other and this is about our kids."

According to Waco ISD, there is no time frame on how long the masks will stay on for Waco, but Uptmore said as more time goes by so does the chance of having her daughter ending up sick.

There is a legal battle going on, so this order could be changed depending on the court.