Connally ISD 2nd-grade teacher arrested for online solicitation of a minor

WACO, Texas — A 59-year-old Connally ISD second-grade teacher has been arrested for online solicitation of a minor.

Timothy Bruner's arrest was announced during a news conference called Thursday to provide an update on the capturing of an inmate who escaped a work detail on Wednesday.

Bruner thought he was texting a 16-year-old girl, said David Kilcrease, chief deputy for the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

Instead of a teen, Bruner reportedly was texting an undercover deputy taking part in an operation aimed at combating human trafficking.

Crude text messages and photos were sent over the last two days, officials said.

