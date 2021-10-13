Police: Escaped inmate at large, last seen traveling to Waco area with county vehicle

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate, 39-year-old Anthony Williams.

Williams escaped from custody around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday while he was conducting a work detail near the 800 block of Snyder Road. The sheriff's office said Williams fled with a stolen county vehicle from the Precinct 3 work barn.

The vehicle is a white Chevrolet 15-passenger van with Texas Exempt license plate number 1356056. The vehicle has McLennan County precinct markings on the side with a gold star, according to the sheriff's office.

The City of West Police Department said it is keeping an eye out for the escaped inmate. However, the sheriff's office said Williams was last seen traveling towards Waco.

Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said that Williams was in custody for forgery and theft-related charges.

Kilcrease said the escaped inmate does not have a history of violence.