Beyoncé's new single dubbed 'great resignation anthem' by fans

HOUSTON, Texas — Beyoncé is back and she wants you to... quit your job?

The Grammy-award-winning artist's latest single, "Break My Soul" has got the internet buzzing, with some even calling it a "great resignation anthem."

In the pre-chorus, Beyoncé sings, "I just quit my job, I'm gonna find new drive," lyrics many fans are viewing as a call to action.

During this time, the U.S. is reporting record job growth as many businesses have fully reopened since mass vaccinations began roughly 18 months ago.

However, the workforce still remains below pre-pandemic levels.

Among the fields most impacted, the leisure & hospitality sector is still down about 1.3 million employees since February 2020.

As pandemic-related shutdowns resulted in millions of Americans losing hours and employment, workers got creative, with some even going back to school to find better opportunities.

Meanwhile, national chains like Starbucks have made headlines as several of its storefronts have unionized following worker-lead movements.

Beyoncé's new album, "Renaissance" is set to release on July 29.