Beyoncé to release 'Renaissance' album on July 29

Let me hear you say, "Hey, Mrs. Carter!" because Beyoncé is back!

That's right!

The Grammy-winning artist is reportedly coming back with a new album titled, "act i RENAISSANCE."

The album is set to be released on July 29 and is already available for pre-save and pre-order on her official website.

With 16-tracks on this "first part album", no details have been released regarding any of its potential sequels.

It's also yet to be confirmed if this album will feature videos for every track, as in years past.

Beyoncé's last solo album, "Lemonade" was released back in 2016.