Beyoncé to release 'Renaissance' album on July 29

Daniela Vesco/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT - Beyonce performs during the Formation World Tour at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday, May 20, 2016, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Daniela Vesco/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Images)
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 11:42:40-04

Let me hear you say, "Hey, Mrs. Carter!" because Beyoncé is back!

That's right!

The Grammy-winning artist is reportedly coming back with a new album titled, "act i RENAISSANCE."

The album is set to be released on July 29 and is already available for pre-save and pre-order on her official website.

With 16-tracks on this "first part album", no details have been released regarding any of its potential sequels.

It's also yet to be confirmed if this album will feature videos for every track, as in years past.

Beyoncé's last solo album, "Lemonade" was released back in 2016.

