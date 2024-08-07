Temple PD gives advice on how to capture 'First Day Back to School' photos

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV — The Temple Police Department shared some safety tips with 25 News when capturing first day back to school photos.



Do not post street signs or home address

Do not post the student's name, date of birth, age, or height

Do not post teacher's or school's name

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Although 'Back to School' pictures can be cute and a fun tradition, Temple police say too much information is the wrong way to showcase your students on their first day back to school.

Local police advise to be aware of the background, and avoid street signs or anything that has your address or school name, bus numbers, license plates, and identifiable landmarks.

A simpler approach is recommended, a sign that just says the first day of school — without the teacher's name or class, unique uniforms or logos.

The student's extracurricular activities, name, age, height, and date of birth should be left off.

Follow Epiphany on social media!