Salado ISD working towards building a new school to open in fall 2026

SALADO, Texas (KXXV) — Salado ISD is working toward building a new school to open fall 2026.



Broke grounds on July 29

250,000 sq. ft. High School on Williams Road

Old high school will become a new elementary

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new high school, stadium, and renovations for Thomas Arnold Elementary and the existing high school are in the works for Salado ISD.

The improvements result from the almost $300 million bond approved by voters in 2024.

Proposition A was $235,960,000 for a new high school, renovations at Thomas Arnold Elementary School, re-purposing the existing high school for an intermediate school; information technology infrastructure, and HVAC replacements.

Proposition B was $34,490,000 for a new stadium complex.

The district working with PBK will build a 250,000-square-foot two-story building holding 1,500 students and 72 classrooms including Fine Arts and CTE — the 5,000-seat stadium and new school will be ready in the fall of 2026.

Superintendent Michael Novotny says the student population has grown since he started 14 years ago making Salado ISD the fourth fastest-growing district in Region 12.

"We had 1,300-something kids, and now we have about 2400 kids," Novonty said.

Improvements to the current high school and Thomas Arnold Elementary will begin after the new school and stadium are completed.

