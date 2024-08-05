Rockdale ISD nutrition wins state awards ahead of 2024-2025 school year

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — The Rockdale ISD Child Nutrition department won two awards from the Texas Department of Agriculture this summer.



The Texas Department of Agriculture awarded Rockdale ISD the "Turnip the Beat" and "Farm Fresh Challenge" awards for its summer programs and locally-sourced ingredients.

It's the sixth consecutive year the district won the "Farm Fresh Challenge" award and the third consecutive year winning "Turnip the Beat."

Now, the district is planning to use the same practices for the 2024-2025 school year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Julie Cortez and Erin Lopez are just part of the brainpower behind the meals at Rockdale ISD.

"We made like spaghetti and meatballs, broccoli and cheese, nachos and cheese," Administrative Assistant Julie Cortez said.

"We've brought in six different types of mushrooms," General Manager Erin Lopez said.

And their work to encourage healthy eating —

"They should know what's going in their bodies," Lopez said.

is getting the Texas Department of Agriculture's attention.

It's their sixth consecutive year winning the "Farm Fresh Challenge" and "Turnip the Beet" awards for its summer programs.

"We did one where the kids got to make their own pizza and all vegetables and pineapple, because I have to throw something crazy there," Lopez said.

And use of locally-sourced foods.

"This past year, we brought in a nutrition expert with the different samples of various milks and various cheeses," she said.

It's a hit with students —

"Once they taste these things, the kids' reactions were like, 'Wow, I didn't know that tasted good or that's really good,'" Cortez said.

— and with the district.

"It's another way for us to get more recognition for our district to show that it's not just about academics. It's about that whole child and really making sure that our kids are fed well and taken care of," Superintendent Denise Monzingo said.

And they're ready to do it again this year.

"I've enjoyed that talking to the kids and conversing with them and so, yeah, seeing them being happy," Cortez said.

"They can come in having an absolute rotten day and then, they get their favorite kind of pizza for lunch and then they leave just a little bit happier," Lopez said.

Follow Brieanna on social media!