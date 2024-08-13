‘Please be patient’: Killeen ISD, City of Killeen address back-to-school traffic on Bunny Trail Road

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen Independent School District and the City of Killeen met on Tuesday afternoon to address the issues on Bunny Trail Road ahead of school returning.



School begins on Wednesday

Heavy traffic the first few days back

City of Killeen and KISD are working on a plan

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Since 25 News last reported the groundbreaking on the bunny trail construction in July, construction has begun and many of our neighbors have complained online about how the project could impact back-to-school traffic.

As you can see, people are wondering why construction started so late and if the school will be considerate of parents making their way through the line.

Killern ISD and the City of Killeen met on Tuesday afternoon.

Both are preaching patience to parents, urging them to guidance provided by campus administrators.

"Traffic is expected to be heavy for the first days of back to school, and the city construction on Bunny Trail will likely complicate pick up and drop off for KISD families with students at Haynes Elementary and Roy J. Smith Middle School. We ask for patience from families and that they follow drop-off/pick-up instructions provided by campus administrators. It's going to be a great school year!" KISD

Doors for school open at 7:30 a.m.

The City of killeen says the contractor is aware that school is starting, but with project start dates based on funding and contractor availability — drivers will just have to deal with the impact, which will last at least one year.

"We are committed to completing this construction as swiftly and safely as possible. Construction projects are based off of funding and contractor availability. Once both are secured, along with other approvals/permits/documentation, then the contractor sets a date to begin work.





Residents have been asking for this road project for years and we're excited to be able to begin. This project will take at least one year, so schools would ultimately be affected at some point of the construction process. Thank you for your understanding and support during this time.." City of Killeen

25 News also asked if the district will give students and parents a break if they arrive late to class because of traffic congestion.The district has yet to respond, but the city tells me teams are still collaborating on solutions and a way to ease traffic with alternate routes.

