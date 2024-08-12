Local parents looking forward to a new year at Sampson-Howard Elementary

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV — Temple ISD held a grand opening on Friday to preview the new Sampson-Howard Elementary School.



First school built by Temple ISD since 1998

First Fine Arts elementary program in Bell County

Open public tours begin in September

“We can all do something that matters, something that makes a difference,” the Sampson-Howard Elementary choir sang.

"Children as they develop their artistic talents will need more opportunities to do that as they grow, so I think this a seed being planted that we will watch come to fruition for years to come," said Abal Green, parent of Sampson-Howard Elementary student.

The Sampson-Howard Elementary school choir welcomed the community on Friday during the campus grand opening — it's the first school to open in the district since 1998 and the first fine arts academy elementary program in Bell County.

It's something Abal Green says the community needs.

"I really think having fine arts for students K-12th is really important and I am glad that we are having an opportunity to make history here with Sampson-Howard," Green said.

She says she and her daughter, Ivy, share a passion for the arts.

it's a passion and excitement that runs so deep, that she chose to transfer schools to be a part of history.

"On a scale of one to 10 probably like 50," said Ivey Green, figth grader.

With the colors blue and gold and a cougar mascot, more than 600 neighbors will have the opportunity at orchestra and theater. The school is named after longtime local educators Cornelius Cal Sampson and Durward and Jean Howard.

The facility that bears that name measures 102,000 square feet and includes 36 classrooms, a computer lab, flex and fine arts rooms and so much more.

"Very very proud that the school is named after Angie and Uncle Durwad, they would be thrilled to see everything they have done for fine arts, music, and the orchestra if never seen an elementary school like this,” said Diana Bragg, Niece of Durward and Jean Howard.

The district will host tours of the new facility for the community on September 4, September 11, and October 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Neighbors interested in touring the new campus on one of those dates can reserve a spot through forms here.

