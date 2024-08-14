'It was time for upgrades': Students start school on upgraded Rockdale ISD campuses

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — Rockdale ISD students started school on improved campuses Tuesday.



The district is finishing up renovations on the Elementary, Junior High and High Schools.

The upgrades are part of a $30 million bond approved in 2023.

The district is focusing on improving safety, adding new security vestibules, a new band hall and more classrooms.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A lot has changed has since Jai Mitchell graduated from Rockdale ISD.

"I'm old but I've been here my whole life," she said.

Now, Jai has kids of her own, and she's excited to see upgrades to her former campuses.

"It was time for upgrades, so I'm definitely grateful for that," she said.

The district is renovating the Elementary, Junior High and High schools — part of a $30 million bond approved in 2023.

Crews have been working since February to add a secure entry and impact-resistant windows at the Elementary School, more classrooms and library and gym expansions at the Junior High and parking expansion and security upgrades at the High School.

The district sent us a statement saying the upgrades are investments into students' futures and will enhance their education.

An investment – that's giving parents like Jai a peace of mind, especially as her kids grow through the system.

"Nowadays, there's so much that's going on that we definitely need this security, and I love that for Rockdale, knowing my child is going to be at school and, you know, being secured," Mitchell said.





