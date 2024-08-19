Bell County school nurse says schools are finally getting back to 'normal'

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Salado and Belton ISD both have a small number of students who opted out of required Texas shots — here's how schools are moving forward in 2024 with viruses and vaccines.



Less than five percent of students on both campuses have vouchers

Students can be exempt for religious or medical reasons

COVID protocols are still in place

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I think since COVID, we have all heightened our awareness preventing infections around people, around kids, protecting our staff and students," said Director of Health Services for Belton ISD, Mary Fanning.

Its the common COVID protocol — washing hands and staying at home when you aren't feeling well.

"Those same protocols work for not just COVID, but the flu — any kind of virus,any kind of illness — so you know its consistent practices for all illnesses," said Salado ISD Superintendent, Michael Novotny.

As Central Texas students get back to school, some Bell County schools are continuing their efforts to keep school clean to prevent any sickness.

Click here for a list of required vaccinations from the Texas Department of Health.

"All students must have them to attend public schools," Fanning said.

However, some students may be exempt from the required vaccines —

"Whether it be a religious choice or a medical choice," Fanning said.

Both Salado and Belton ISD house over 2,000 children from the Central Texas community, with less than five percent of their students receiving those vouchers on campus.

"I finally feel that we are at a level where we are back to what you might say is 'normal'," Fanning said.

Each campus comes with its nurse, some even having two — there to provide medication, care, and support, and also training in classroom teachers.

"CPR, how to use an AED as well as stop the bleed, use an epi-pen, and use Narcan if needed," Fanning said.

Follow Epiphany on social media!