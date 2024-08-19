Academy ISD teacher named Region 12 Secondary Teacher of the Year

ACADEMY, Texas (KXXV) — On Friday. August 2, Arlene Scefcik, Agricultural Science Teacher and FAA advisor within Academy ISD, was named Region 12 Secondary Teacher of the Year.



This is Scefcik's seventh year at Academy ISD

Currently teaches over 70 students

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I was never really in ag before, but I always knew kids talking positively about her and I was excited to take her class,” said Reese Gaskins, Junior.

Reese Gaskins is a junior at Academy ISD, a student of Arlene Scefcik — she says she has become very passionate about floral designs since joining FFA and taking agricultural science

"She's very positive even when I always know that I can come to her class, even it when it wasn’t my peer to just talk to her,” Gaskins said.

“Kids come from hard homes, some kids come from great homes but we’re here to support every student and find some type of potential for them to be a great leader,“ said Arlene Scefcik, Agricultural Science Teacher and FAA advisor.

Scefick is a 13-year educator who's spent seven years with Academy ISD. She loves the tight-knit community and interactive teaching lessons.

As a first-generation graduate from Sam Houston, she always encourages her students to be advocates for the agricultural industry and just an overall productive citizen.

“I like to try to tell those kids that are like, 'No one in my family has done it' — you can be the first, you can break the boundaries with a lot of hard work and grit,” Scefcik said.

“It was exciting I am very humbled about it and thankful and I couldn’t do it without the teachers here in our age science department,” she said.

