1st player to beat Tetris appears in Waco

WACO, Texas — Willis Gibson, whose gamer tag Blue Scuti, made history by becoming the first player to beat NES Tetris.

"Normally, when you say something like my game crashed, normally, it's not a good thing and so they were a little like, are we going to have to get him a new one or something like that," Gibson said.

After making gaming history, Gibson became an overnight sensation and has already inspired new players.

"I watched the video of Blue Scuti and it made me want to play. He was young and he became like the best Tetris player," 10 year old Elyas Rembald said.

"It feels weird when I go back to school. Everybody knows me as like the Tetris kid. I don't know. It's insane. I never expected people to be like inspired from me," Gibson said.

Gibson, originally from Oklahoma, arrived in Waco for the ATG Expo. At the Expo, a Tetris tournament was held with some of the best players in the country.

Tetris itself has sold over 500 million copies since its release and an already big community has embraced Blue Scuti as an all time.

"Great. Everybody's nice. Everybody's very supportive and it's just a very great community," he said.

His other record of highest score was not held long as other gamers have reached or surpass his original record breaking score.

"Fractal and Andy both crashed the game as well. I'm going to try and take it back and we'll see where it goes from here," he said.

Whether he breaks the record again or not, Willis Gibson has put himself in the history books forever.