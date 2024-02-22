Neighbors on edge after dog attacks in China Spring, Waco

WACO, Texas — Tammy Regain says for 14 years, her dog Roscoe was a part of the family, but all that changed Saturday as she watched a pack of roaming dogs break in and fatally attack her pet.

"I’m going to miss everything about my dog. He was just so sweet and kind,” Regain said.

Regain has lived at her China Spring home for fiv years and says she’s never had to fear anything.

“He was in the backyard living his best life. Three dogs broke two pickets in the fence and got in and literally mutilated him," said Regain.

She went to social media to share her story only to find out more people shared similar stories of aggressive dogs matching the one that took Roscoe.

“My concern is for the community that we have wild dogs running that is hurting somebody. I was told after I posted my story that there were other dogs that they has had already killed that nobody knew anything about but recognized them after I shared photos,” Regain said.

Kent Haney heard the commotion on Sunday and ran outside to protect his dog. He said he used a firearm to scare the pack away as they attacked his pet. Now the community of neighbors in China Spring and Waco are warning each other to be safe and to keep kids indoors about the dogs.

"There were two big pit bull type dogs that came through my fence and attacked my dog in his own backyard," Haney said about the attack.

Regain filed a complaint with the Waco Police Department, while Haney filed one with the Waco Animal Control.

"The citizens have to take it upon themselves to get something done about it because law enforcement won’t do anything," said Haney.

“As a dog owner, all we can ask for is that they take care of their dogs and keep them in their yard. I want others to know that I don’t want this to happen to them and I don’t want them to be fearful to go outside," said Regain.

