National Donut Day 2021: Get a free Dunkin’ donut with any beverage purchase

June 4 is National Doughnut Day, and while the best way to celebrate is obviously by enjoying a doughnut, it’s even better if you can get a free doughnut.

To celebrate, on June 4, Dunkin’ will be giving away a free classic doughnut with any beverage purchase to anyone who stops by their local Dunkin’ location. The deal is only while supplies last at participating locations and includes any doughnut, which means you can simply grab a coffee and your favorite sweet treat will be free.

In addition to regular coffee, Dunkin’s menu also includes some fun frozen drinks, like Frozen Chocolate and their Coolattas, which are similar to slushies.

You can choose any doughnut you wish for the freebie, but National Doughnut Day might be a good time to try something different. Dunkin’s summer menu is out now, and it includes their new pink-hued Berry Powdered Donuts. Available as a ring-shaped donut or as Munchkins donut hole treats, both are tossed in a pink-colored berry powder.

You’ll also find three new Dunkin’ Lemonade Refreshers, available in strawberry, peach and blueberry flavors. Made with lemonade, fruit concentrate and B vitamins, you can grab one of those as your drink and get the new berry powdered donut for free.

Krispy Kreme is also celebrating National Doughnut Day by giving away a free doughnut at their shops nationwide on June 4.

All guests can enjoy any doughnut of choice for free, no purchase necessary. If you’re vaccinated against COVID-19, you can get two doughnuts, as Krispy Kreme is continuing to hand out free original glazed doughnuts to anyone who shows a valid COVID vaccination card.

That means that if you head to your local Krispy Kreme on June 4 and bring your vaccination card, you will get a free glazed doughnut, plus any other doughnut of your choice – no purchase necessary!

Will you be celebrating National Doughnut Day with your favorite doughnut?

