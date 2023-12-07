RECALL: 2.7 million outdoor cleaning solution products recalled for 'dislodging nozzle'

The Consumer Product and Safety Commission have announced a recall of Wet & Forget's "Xtreme Reach" Outdoor Hose End product on Thursday.

About 2.7 million of the products are being recalled nationwide.

The CPSC said a potential hazard in the hose end nozzle dislodging and spraying users poses a risk of skin and eye irritation in addition to other injuries.

They said, "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Wet & Forget 'Xtreme Reach' Outdoor Mold & Mildew Stain Remover with Hose End Nozzle and contact the firm for a free replacement nozzle. Consumers should not resume use of the stain remover until the replacement nozzle has been installed. Once replaced, the original nozzle should be discarded."

The agency said they received 3,188 reports of the product dislodging, 157 reports of cleaning solution exposure and 28 incidents of skin or eye irritation.

The product is sold at various locations nationwide including but not limited to:



Ace Hardware

Costco

Home Depot

Lowes

True Value

Walmart

other home goods stores

Additionally, the product was also sold online at websites like Amazon.com or SamsClub.com between February 2018 through November 2023.

If you have any of this product, the CPSC urges you to contact Wet & Forget toll-free at 888-359-4623 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

You can also email nozzle@realtimeresults.net or reach them online at www.recallrtr.com/nozzle and click on "Safety Recalls" at the top site page navigation.