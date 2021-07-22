Texas is the best state to start a business according to new WalletHub study

After a year like 2020 with thousands of businesses closing their doors, there is some good news for aspiring business owners in the Lone Star State.

A new study from WalletHub ranks Texas as the number one place to start a business in the country. The study analyzed 28 different indicators of what it takes to start and sustain a successful business.

Here in Central Texas, new businesses are booming and popping up all across the area. It's something that new business owners like Maeva Guiterrez said doesn't come as a surprise.

"It's been amazing," said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez opened the Modern Tribe bookshop back in May; she said there has been a lot of growth in the area especially because of the location.

"Texas has a lot of metropolitan areas we're getting all types of talent, all types of you know different crafts, and people in different industries being able to kind of bring their gifts to life," Gutierrez said.

The melting pot of people with different ideas is why Rebekah Moon with the Killeen Chamber of Commerce said the area is seeing so much success.

"We have a lot of new businesses opening up," said Moon. "A lot of smaller businesses, people are taking the opportunity to fulfill that dream that they've always had. Texans are resilient, which is fantastic. And we enjoy supporting each other. Texas has great state pride. So, we're very interested in supporting our neighbor."

If you're a budding business owner, Gutierrez and Moon say 'go for it'.

"There's never going to be a perfect time to start, your purpose is always going to make room for you ... you know what I mean?" Gutierrez said. "So never be worried that it's not all together, everything's not exactly the way it needs to be because there is no ... perfect timing for anything."

Texas is ranking high for access to resources and it's business environment too.

"Whatever it is that they're trying to do and we can usually give them a platform to help them fulfill that," Moon said.