These Michael Kors sunglasses are almost half price right now

Summer will be here before you know it, and with that comes the need for a great pair of sunglasses.

If you’re looking for a new pair of sunglasses that are not only stylish, but also offer top-notch protection for your eyes, you’ll find a great deal on a pair of Michael Kors sunglasses now for a limited time on Amazon.

Regularly $99, the Micheal Kors MK2024 Sunglasses are currently $56.50, which is nearly half the normal price That’s a total savings of $42.50, plus you get free shipping if you’re a Prime member. It’s not clear how long the deal will be live, so you’ll want to add them to your cart quickly before the sale ends or they go out of stock.

The MK2024 shades that are marked down feature a frame that’s black and gold with black lenses that are composite and have a coating with ultraviolet protection. If you’ve ever had issues with the sizing of sunglasses, it’s important to take note of the measurements before ordering. The lens width in this case is 57 millimeters, while the bridge is 16 millimeters and the arms of the sunglasses are 135 millimeters. That means the size is 57/16/135.

While there is another style of the same sunglasses available at Amazon, in brown, those are not on sale, but are priced at $50 regularly. So, if you prefer brown lenses and a tortoise-shell frame, you can get that pair for a few dollars less than the sale price of the black-and-gold glasses.

These Michael Kors sunglasses have more than 4,000 reviews on Amazon with an average grade of 4.7 out of five stars. Of the total number of reviews, 82% rated them a perfect five stars, while only 2% of reviews have given them just one star.

Reviews mention that the glasses are lightweight, good quality, fit well and are a great value for the money. While it’s not listed on the product page itself, multiple reviews also mention that they come with a case and cleaning cloth.

One reviewer says she lives in Florida, so she always needs protection from the sun and these glasses are dark, but not too dark.

“I bought these like a year ago & they are just a new as the day I first got them,” she wrote. “These are my everyday glasses, I have Costas, Rayban and others and I just love the way these fit. They stay on my face and head really well, also, which is hard for me to find.”

While there are only a handful of negative reviews, some are complaints about the glasses arriving late or scratched, with a few people saying they didn’t fit their face.

Looks like a good time to get your summer shades!

