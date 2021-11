KRHD 25 News Educators Credit Union Student Choice Award (google.com)

Every day teachers go above and beyond for their students.

These professionals have worked through COVID-19, all while making sure no student got left behind. Educators Credit Union would like to recognize these professionals from all over Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. Nominate a teacher for the chance of them being one of the individuals featured.

To make a nomination today, click here.

Featured recipient: Kasi Jackson, Raymond Mays Middle School - Troy ISD