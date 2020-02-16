Menu

Watch
Home

Actions

Lubbock police ask for help to return family urn to rightful owner

Posted: 4:37 PM, Feb 16, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-16 17:37:11-05

LUBBOCK, TX — The Lubbock Police Department is asking for help returning an urn of ashes that was found at a local Goodwill.

The remains are of Rosa Linda Padilla who they believe passed away between 1997 and 1999.

Padilla was cremated at the Whispering Pines Cremation Services, Inc. in Edgewood, Texas, and was their 85th cremation.

Police say unfortunately, due to changes in ownership over the years, records are not available from Whispering Pines.

The Facebook post says "Please help us return Ms. Padilla’s remains to her family!"


Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 investigates