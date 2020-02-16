Lubbock police ask for help to return family urn to rightful owner

LUBBOCK, TX — The Lubbock Police Department is asking for help returning an urn of ashes that was found at a local Goodwill.

The remains are of Rosa Linda Padilla who they believe passed away between 1997 and 1999.

Padilla was cremated at the Whispering Pines Cremation Services, Inc. in Edgewood, Texas, and was their 85th cremation.

Police say unfortunately, due to changes in ownership over the years, records are not available from Whispering Pines.

The Facebook post says "Please help us return Ms. Padilla’s remains to her family!"



