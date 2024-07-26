Local animal shelter is overcrowded and underfunded; How you can help

BRYAN, Texas — People going out of town during the summer, inflation, and Hurricane Beryl are just some of the things impacting local animal shelters, making it harder to foster and adopt pets and keep them fed while at the shelter.



Zoi's Animal Rescue, serving the Brazos Valley, currently has more than 50 pets up for adoption. Aggieland Humane Society is at a "critical stage," with zero space for anymore pets.

Local animal shelters are asking for the community's help to foster or adopt pets, or donate food and toys while the animals are still at the shelter.

Broadcast script:

Simona: "Tell me about this little guy."

Demi: "Elvis. This is my foster. He's about three to five years old. We do have to reconfirm that age, but he is the absolute best."

Elvis is one of more than 50 pets currently up for adoption at zoi's animal rescue.

Demi "That is a little bit higher than usual."

Demi McSheene with Zoi's animal rescue says during summertime it's usually harder to house and foster pets, with more people going out of town or families visiting. Now it's been intensified by tropical storm Beryl and inflation.

Zoi's Animal Rescue uses Petfinder to help find homes

Demi: "We do have some long-term donors. But you know, in today's climate that can drop off very quickly because people have other things that they need to sacrifice for their livelihood."

Leaving pets like Elvis, even more vulnerable.

"They're dropping down on our adoption and foster rates, which means more dogs stay at fosters. Fosters need more food, which means we have to reach out to the community. So it is a very scarce situation."

Demi says they need monetary donations, food, toys, vitamins, and of course people to foster or adopt these pets.

Simona:"Where can people see the animals?"

Demi: "So, they can see us on our Facebook, and on our Facebook there is a link to our pet finder. Or if you want to just go to petfinder.com and type in Zoi's Animal Rescue and search for it out of their bios, their ages, how long they've been with the rescue, and things like that."

