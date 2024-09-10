Turf grass to touchdowns: Maintaining the turf at Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Turfgrass science majors at Texas A&M University meticulously prepare and maintain Kyle Field's grass for major events, ensuring it remains in top condition despite heavy use.



Students say they spend up to 30 hours per week at Kyle Field, helping with the preparations.

Broadcast Script:

Before fans fill Kyle Field Stadium, machines rumble as paint sprays out onto the grass, preparing for the big event.

"We start on Monday with the cross lines and stencil out all the logos, then on Tuesday, we do all the white and the cross lines," Chris Frank said.\

"On Wednesday, we apply the maroon paint, touch up the white on Thursday, and on Friday, we finish with another coat of maroon."

And that’s only part of it.

"We paint every day during game week — the field gets watered and mowed every day as well."

Cody Patranella and Chris Franks, Turf Grass Science majors at Texas A&M University, help manage this intricate process.

Turf grass management is a field many people don’t even know exists, yet it’s in high demand.

The U.S. turf grass industry has an economic impact of over $60 billion, employing more than 820,000 individuals nationwide.

In Texas, it contributes an estimated $6 billion to the state economy each year — At Kyle Field, the work ranges from routine maintenance between games to completely revamping the field for special events.

"Once the George Strait concert ended, the grass was almost dead, so we had to replace it — now, it’s practically brand new, and we’ve been working hard to get it to grow together and lay out perfectly."