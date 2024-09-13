Street parking near Kyle Field will remain free, city council decides

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The College Station City Council decided not to implement a paid parking program in the Southside neighborhood after strong community opposition.



College Station City Council recently decided not to move forward with a proposed paid parking program for the historic Southside neighborhood, located across from Kyle Field.

Councilwoman Linda Harvell, who has been a vocal opponent of the initiative, said, “I am absolutely delighted that the majority of the city council chose not to support the paid parking program in the neighborhood."

Harvell had been the sole vote against the program when it was first proposed, but in her neighborhood, she wasn’t alone in her opposition.

“I think there was so much feedback and so much negativity towards the paid program, you know, concept, that they just, you know, just kind of saw the light, as it were,” she added.

The Southside neighborhood, mostly populated by students, often sees several residents in each home, each with their own car. The proposed program would have required everyone parking on the street during game days, even residents, to pay $25.

Logan Nance, a Southside resident who lives with three roommates, expressed frustration at the potential cost.

"Those people that are living in those houses would end up having to pay $25, which I think is kind of messed up because we would have to move our car somewhere else if we didn't want to pay. And that's just kind of a hassle," Nance explained.

With limited driveway space, the neighborhood roads are already crowded even on non-game days.

So, what changed the council’s mind? According to Harvell, the overwhelming community feedback played a major role.

“The feedback that the majority of our council members got was, this isn't a good thing. It's not friendly. So, I just think they listened,” Harvell said.

When asked if the revenue numbers from the pilot program influenced the decision, Harvell didn’t think so.

“I don't think so. I was surprised that it wasn't higher, actually. But the reality is, I don't think it had that big of an impact. You know, if it was like a million dollars or something like that, maybe that's a consideration. But it wasn't,” she said.

The city tested the pilot paid parking program during the Brazil-Mexico soccer match and the George Strait concert earlier this summer. The program generated nearly $25,000 in total revenue—$11,000 from the soccer game and $13,800 from the concert. Despite this, the council opted to listen to residents' concerns and voted against implementing the program permanently.