College Station resident turns 100

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Gladys Watson, a 100-year-old Texas native and proud Aggie, credits her long life to taking things day by day and cherishes the friendships she’s built throughout her life.



Born in Paris, Texas in 1924, Gladys embraced Aggie culture after moving to College Station, with much of her family attending Texas A&M.

Gladys has five children, 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.

At her surprise 100th birthday party, she expressed deep gratitude for the love and companionship of her friends.

Broadcast script:

Celebrating 100 years of life! Born in Paris, Texas in 1924, Gladys Watson moved to College Station, where she fully embraced the Aggie culture. Her husband, three of her four children, and several grandchildren attended Texas A&M, and she even worked there. Since retiring, she has spent her time birdwatching, playing card games, and visiting with her many friends. That's what she says she is most grateful for at her surprise 100th birthday party.

She said, "I could not believe so many friends and I would be here. But it's fantastic. I'm just delighted. Even though I don’t expect to make another hundred years, however many I do make, I want to have the friends and all that I have, and I want to continue enjoying the friends that come. I love them."

Gladys says she doesn't have a secret to living a long life, but she mentions that all she did was take her life day by day.