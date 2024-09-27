Brazos Valley nonprofit raises money for elderlys victim of sexual assault

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Rowe Project supports victims of crimes in the Brazos Valley by providing love and assistance through police departments, including in the case of an elderly sexual assault survivor named Jane.



Broadcast script:

"The Rowe Project is all about showing people love. We're showing love to the police departments, and we're showing love to the victims," said, Wendy Christensen, Secretary for The Rowe Project.

That’s the mission of The Rowe Project throughout the Brazos Valley.

"Most of the victims aren't going to know who we are personally, but they're going to receive things we've brought through the police department for them."

That's how they connected with Jane, an elderly woman who was sexually assaulted in her home on September 12.

"She made an amazing decision to come forward. She contacted the police department, they started their investigation, and within one week, they got the guy," said Caleb Clark, the organization's vice president.

On September 19, College Station Police arrested 27-year-old Various McNeal in connection with the attack. He is charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a sexual offense, aggravated sexual assault, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair. He is being held in Brazos County Jail on a $958,000 bond.

"From start to finish, we deal with the police department directly. They contact us, tell us they have somebody in need, and we ask what they need and provide it," says Cedar Clark, president of The Rowe Project.

To protect her anonymity, the victim is referred to as Jane. In Jane's case, The Rowe Project has provided groceries, care baskets, and helped organize a GoFundMe page to assist with expenses while she recovers and is unable to work. While reporting the attack was a crucial first step, Jane is now beginning a long recovery journey.

"Jane is very strong and has really embraced the love coming her way, allowing it to be a part of her healing. She's part of this community, and I think she's doing really well at accepting everyone's support," says Cedar.

The Rowe Project hope to get the community's help to reach their GoFundMe goal, to help Jane while she is recovering. Donations can also be made directly to College Station Police Department on behalf of Jane.