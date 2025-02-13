82-Year-Old Cowboy Embarks on 350-Mile Wagon Journey for Cancer Research

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KRHD) — In just a few weeks, 82-year-old Larry Jolissant will set out on the journey of a lifetime—one he has dreamed about for years.

"I'm 82 now, and so I've always wanted to do something like they did in the 1800s," Jolissant said. "I wanted to cook out and sleep out, and I wanted to do that for 30 days."

His version of retirement looks a little different from most.

"That’s my bed right there, I just ain’t got the mattress on it yet," he said, standing next to his wagon.

Jolissant, along with four mules and a 19th-century wagon, will travel 350 miles over 30 days.

When asked where he acquired the wagon, Jolissant said, "It came out of the Navasota River bottom."

On March 3rd, he will hitch his mules to the front of his wagon and begin his journey from Plantersville to Bandera, Texas—a trip that would take just four hours by car.

"It always just amazed me how the folks did back in the olden days, how they just managed to survive," Jolissant said. "I know it's going to be different now, but, you know, it's just something I wanted to do."

This trip is more than just a personal adventure. Jolissant is using his ride to raise money for cancer research.

"I thought, you know, why don't I just try to put a million dollars together?" he said. "I know it's a lot, but it's really not a lot for cancer. So that's my goal."

As he travels from town to town, he hopes to spread awareness and gather donations for the cause.

"It's going to start out being fun, but it's going to wind up being work," he admitted.

Whether it’s fun, work, or a mix of both, Jolissant’s journey will be an unforgettable adventure—one that combines history, endurance, and a mission to make a difference.

To donate and learn more about Jolissant's trip, visit The Cowboy's Last Ride's website.

