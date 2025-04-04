Will rain halt the fun? Brazos Valley events brace for weekend weather

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — With wet weather in the forecast, event organizers in the Brazos Valley are keeping a close eye on the sky.



15ABC spoke with the neighbors behind the Chilifest and Aggie Ring Day to hear how they plan to deal with the potential for rain or hail.

The annual Chilifest is set to take place April 4-5 in Snook.

Aggie Ring Day is set to take place April 4-5 in College Station.

Both event organizers stated their events will continue in the rain, but lightning will cause delays or cancellations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Brazos Valley hosts the annual Chilifest in Snook and Aggie Ring Days in College Station this Friday and Saturday.

“Aggie Ring Day is a little extra special for us and for the roughly 6,500 aggies who will be receiving their Aggie rings over the course of today and Saturday,” Association of Former Students Vice President, Scot Walker said.

“The gates open at 3 p.m here on Friday and noon on Saturday tomorrow, and we're looking forward to a good event. it's looking great,” Chilifest President, Dalton Stripling said.

But with rain chances — or even chilly temps — the question remains — will the show go on?

15ABC spoke with the neighbors behind these events to ask how they plan to handle the potential weather.

“Rain or shine, we will be here and if severe weather comes, if lightning or hail, you know, we just have to take the punches and keep everybody safe,” Stripling said.

“We're very prepared. We have experience with that sort of thing, and we are very prepared for that sort of thing,” Walker said.

Scot Walker with The Association of Former Students tells 15ABC no matter what happens, Aggies will have the opportunity to receive their ring.

“If they don't get a ring today, that's not the end of the world, right? We'll have another day. We'll do it tomorrow. We'll do it the next day. We'll do it Monday. We'll make sure that they get that ring.”

And the Chilifest President, Dalton Stripling tells 15ABC he's prepared for the worst.

“We don't want to evacuate the event or cancel the event, but if it comes to that, you know, we have to do it."

Because their number one priority is keeping neighbors safe.

“We will not do anything to put anyone in danger and we will do everything in our power to ensure an efficient, but most of all, safe ring delivery process,” Walker said.

“Of course, we want everybody to come here and have a fantastic time and, you know, raise money for the community, but at the end of the day, the number one priority is keeping everybody here safe,” Stripling said.