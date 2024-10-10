Wheelock Schoolhouse progressing through renovations

WHEELOCK, Texas (KRHD) — The Friends of The Wheelock Schoolhouse are raising money to renovate the historic building.



Friends of the Wheelock School House are hosting a quilt show fundraiser on Friday, October 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All proceeds from the quilt show will go towards restoration efforts for the schoolhouse.

Renovations to the outside of the building are set to take place in four to six weeks.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Raising money for a good cause, but in a unique way.

"The purpose of the quilt show is to help raise some funds for the renovation of the school," Board of Directors for the Friends of The Wheelock Schoolhouse, Kathy Hedrick said.

The Friends of The Wheelock Schoolhouse are putting it on, and while some work has been done, The Board of Directors tells15ABC there’s still much to be done to bring this historic landmark back to prime condition.

From exterior walls needing some love to roof repairs.

"The outside is desperate. It needs to be done," Treasurer, Betty Madura said.

"What we're doing here on the outside will prevent any further water getting into the building or any further damage to the outside of the building," Hedrick said.

Plumbing improvements,

"We need to add bathrooms, because we only have a one-holer," Madura said.

— a cooling system.

"We need to put in air conditioning," Madura said.

— and restoration to the upstairs.

"We hope to someday soon be able to restore that upstairs where we can use the stage, because we have all the original seating, the stage is original, we have the backdrops that were hand-painted, and we still have those, and they're original, so someday, that's a goal," Hedrick said.

The Friends of The Wheelock Schoolhouse tell 15ABC they've been working with contractors to get these improvements started.

"They will come in and scrape the building, replace parts where the wood has rotted, they'll have to hand plane those boards because they don't make this kind of siding anymore, and the building will be painted, the porches will be redone, the front and back porch," Hedrick said.