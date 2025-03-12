'We just want to help': Texas A&M students work with City of Calvert to address community needs

CALVERT, Texas (KRHD) — Calvert is a city with the potential for growth and improvement, but now, Texas A&M University students are working to turn that potential into reality.



TAMU students are working on projects to offer fresh ideas and solutions to elevate the City of Calvert

The projects have to do with the economic development of Calvert

These projects not only have the potential to improve Calvert, but also give students a chance at hands-on experience for the real world

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

15 ABC asked Brock Slaydon why it's so important to look after small counties and small communities...

"Because people are still there — people are people no matter what city they're in and they need help," he said.

Texas A&M students are unleashing their creativity and craft, offering fresh solutions to elevate the City of Calvert.

Ezekiel Ramirez Calvert city sign neighbors see as soon as they drive into town.

"Through a mutual friend, I met Layla, Ms. Wright, the mayor of Calvert, and had this great idea to have my students in their teams complete some consultative projects," said Clinical Assistant Professor, John Sanchez, PhD.

— projects that aim to address the city's most pressing concerns.

Ezekiel Ramirez Downtown Calvert.

"There's eight different topics that we were asked to prepare, and the ones that I did are all concerning economic development, because that's our greatest need," said Calvert Mayor, Layla Wright.

Ezekiel Ramirez Calvert Mayor, Layla Wright working on some paperwork at Calvert City Hall.

"They are everything from city and water to how can we make more money, how can we bring in more tourism, the infrastructure — there's a whole list of them," Sanchez said.

15 ABC was told these projects not only have the potential to improve Calvert, but also give students a chance at hands-on experience for the real world.

"You've got to be prepared to go out in the world and have some challenges and to be able to overcome them, to think for yourself, to really problem solve rather than just perform a function and so I think this is giving them the opportunity to really think higher level and problem solve," Wright said.

Students like Brock Slaydon, tell 15 ABC he hopes these projects make a lasting impact on our neighbors.

"I just hope they feel loved — tere's people that care about that city and care about them. I hope that they are excited for possible change and just potential."

“We are assigned this project because we care about the neighboring cities — there are Aggies there. There are people that we love there in Calvert and we just want to help."