COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — The College Station Police Department has identified the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash at 8175 Atlas Pear Drive.

The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Hilaire Kallendorf, a Global Languages and Cultures Professor at Texas A&M University.

It is alleged that a City of College Station garbage truck struck Kallendorf — authorities and officials are investigating the area at this time.