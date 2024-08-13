Spare Hand Students: New app connects students and neighbors for odd jobs, errands

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas A&M student designs a new app, Spare Hand Students, that bridges the gap between college students needing some extra cash and homeowners needing affordable and convenient help.



The app offers 52 different services, including yard work, moving help, minor repairs, and cleaning, tutoring, and meal planning.

It helps college students gain flexible job opportunities, while homeowners receive affordable and reliable Hands to help with tasks around their homes.

Since its launch in April, Spare Hand Students has lent a hand in more than 1,000 jobs in the community.

Broadcast script:

Mowing lawns, cleaning yards, and pools are all tasks where you might need an extra hand. Or perhaps...

"I saw him post one day saying something about spare hands," Ben Provopulos said.

— a spare hand.

"From the student perspective, it’s challenging to find jobs that fit around our schedules, especially for college students," said senior at Texas A&M, Zachary Miller.

"On the other hand, homeowners struggle to find affordable and convenient help while supporting the local community,” says Zachary Miller.

Miller recently launched an app called Spare Hand Students.

"We offer 52 different services on the app — we provide yard services, moving help, minor repairs, cleaning services — basically, if you need it, we can do it," he said.

The app connects individuals like Provopulos —

"I've been getting at least a steady job a day for the last week or two, if not more, and it’s been going really well," he said.

— to neighbors who need some extra help.

"They’ve done putting out mulch, cut back a lot of dead brush, reworked a walkway leading to my shed, and pulled up weeds,” Janet August said.

August has used Spare Hands about five times since the app launched in April, and she's not alone.

Miller says they’ve helped with over 1,000 jobs in the community.

"It helps people like me, and it also helps students earn money for food, gas, or whatever they need,” August said.