Sen. Ted Cruz visits College Station, talks local economy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — Senator Ted Cruz's visit to the Brazos Valley highlighted the local businesses and community’s role in the economy and the area's continued growth.



The luncheon, organized by the Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce, provided a unique chance for locals to interact with Senator Cruz and discuss economic issues

Cruz emphasized that jobs and economic growth stem from local entrepreneurs and small businesses taking risks and meeting the community's needs

Entrepreneurs say the region's growth is a promising factor for business, and appreciated the opportunity to engage with elected representatives

Broadcast Script:

An energized room of more than 300 business owners, workers, and community members welcomed Senator Ted Cruz to the Brazos Valley.

“Last time I was here was for the George Strait concert — how many of y'all made it to that concert?”, Cruz said.

The BCS Chamber of Commerce organized Wednesday’s luncheon at the Hilton Hotel in College Station, providing a rare opportunity for neighbors to have lunch with the senator and ask him questions — the main topic was the economy.

“Jobs come from the men and women here — jobs come from each of you. Jobs come from entrepreneurs, from small businesses putting capital at risk to meet a need," Cruz said.

For many entrepreneurs in the room, such as Daniel Morchat with Good Company Construction and Kevin Valle with Pink’s Window Services, the local economy is not just a distant political issue but the foundation of their business.

“As the economy is growing, as interest rates have ticked up, people have sought different things, have been inventive, and so we're just here to help," Morchat said.

They are learning to adapt to the evolving economy but believe that the continued growth in the Brazos Valley is beneficial for business.

“There’s a lot of growth opportunity here, there’s a lot of market share," Kevin Valle said.

When asked about their takeaways from the event, Kevin Valle said —

“I think one takeaway is it helps me kind of pick my head up, kind of remind me that I'm part of not just a great city, but a great state and have great representatives that are a voice for the people.”

“I think my takeaway is that I love Bryan-College Station. I came here in 2000 as a student, and I don't plan to leave," Morchat said.