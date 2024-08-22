Neighbors react as Calvert ISD closes campus due to spike in COVID cases

CALVERT, Texas (KRHD) — Calvert ISD cancelled school on Wednesday due to a rise in COVID cases in the district.



Calvert ISD students have only been in school since Aug. 6

The district released a special notice on Tuesday, saying they were canceling class, quote, "out of an abundance of caution"

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Calvert ISD deep cleaned its facility on Wednesday after a spike in COVID cases in the school district.

"I'm just hopeful, glad that everybody's back in session and then there's no counter, it's a germ-free school now," said Calvert resident, Quincy Renard Mcclough.

15ABC planned to speak to Calvert ISD, but no one was available for an interview, so 15ABC walked around downtown Calvert to talk to some neighbors about the COVID cases in the school district.

Quincy Mcclough worked for the school district as a custodian for 22 years.

He told 15ABC keeping the campus sanitized is essential for students.

"It protects the kids and the staff as well, so I feel like they should do their entire cleaning, however long it takes to clean the school," Mcclough said.

"It's very important because even if you cough or touch something, touch a water fountain or a doorknob, that is very contagious and the next person that comes behind them, they will get infected with that germ, so it's very important."

15ABC also ran into Earlie Mae Ross, who has several great-grandchildren in the school.

"It's very important, they need to sanitize the school very good and the buses, keep their hands washed," she said.

But she told 15ABC reopening school the next day was too soon.

"I don't feel very comfortable — they should've closed the rest of the week and open back up next week, next Tuesday," she said.

"I don't want to be around them because I don't want to catch COVID myself."

Mcclough says what he thinks Calvert ISD should do to help prevent this from happening again.

"Actually, I think it should be a thorough cleaning each week in order to keep the germs clean," he said.