Neighbors in Hearne frustrated over vandalism at local park

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — Bob Jones Park in Hearne has become a victim of recent vandalism, leaving neighbors frustrated and confused.



Vandals recently tagged several areas at Bob Jones Park in Hearne with spray paint.

Neighbors on social media shared their frustration about graffiti in the restrooms, on playground equipment, and on the basketball court.

City workers immediately cleaned the basketball court and playground equipment, but the restroom next to the fitness area still has graffiti on the walls.

The city of Hearne told 15ABC that they will complete the cleanup as soon as possible.

"It's sad. It really is. I have no other words, but it's sad," Hearne resident, Ortra Smith said.

"They think they're getting away with it when they can tear up somebody else's stuff and you know vandalize someone else's stuff," Hearne resident Gloria Hutchins said.

15ABC asked Hutchins how this vandalism might be perceived by our community.

"To me, it just makes it seems like they don't care."

So 15ABC went to check it out.

City workers have already cleaned the basketball court and playground equipment, but the restroom next to the fitness area is another story.

"I'm pretty sure you have some kids that go in there with the things that they have graffiti inside the restroom and asking questions, 'what is that?' 'what is that?', because I know mine have," Smith said.

"I'm so proud that it is a public restroom here that anybody can use, but I feel bad now because it's been treated like this," Hutchins said.

Gloria Hutchins tells 15ABC she'll do what she can to put an end to it.

"I just live across the street and I'll be watching and trying to let the kids know what they should do and what they shouldn't do and maybe that it'll help out."