Navasota High School students win design competition for election stickers

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Students in Grimes County, including three finalists from Navasota High School, participated in a competition to design "I Voted" stickers for the upcoming election, connecting them to the voting process.



Students were tasked with incorporating elements of the U.S., Texas, and Grimes County flag into their sticker designs for a county-wide competition.

The winning design will be used as the official "I Voted" sticker on Election Day, engaging students with the electoral process.

Three Navasota High School students were selected as finalists out of 300 entries, highlighting their creativity and talent.

Broadcast Script:

A few weeks ago, students in Mrs. Cyndy Harrison’s government class received a special assignment.

"They were encouraged to incorporate the United States, Texas, and Grimes County in their design, while also expressing excitement in the design," Mrs. Harrison said.

Harrison, along with other teachers across Grimes County, assigned their students to design "I Voted" stickers for the upcoming election.

"I was just surprised because I didn’t know much about it — I thought it was just a random assignment," said student, Elmer Garcia.

The competition, which involves students in the election process, will result in the winning design being used as the official sticker for Grimes County on Election Day.

"I honestly think having my design out there, even remotely, is an incredible honor," said Christina Pitts, one of the finalists.

Elmer Garcia, Christina Pitts, and Harrison Figueroa, all students at Navasota High School, are among the top 10 finalists in the competition. Mrs. Harrison is proud to see three of her students recognized.

"It helps them realize that there’s a bigger world beyond Navasota High School," she said.

"As seniors, they need to look forward to the future and understand their place in government, especially when it comes to voting for officials."

Out of 300 submissions, their designs stood out, and the students are already reflecting on the importance of the right to vote.

When asked if they would vote in the next election, Christina responded with, "Oh, for sure — I think big changes are coming."

Harrison Figueroa, however, was less enthusiastic, "Even if I could vote this year, I wouldn't," he said.

"If J.D. Vance was running for president I'd vote for him.”

Although a student from Allen Academy won the competition, Mrs. Harrison expressed her pride in having three of her students among the finalists, which she believes reflects their talent.