Low membership changes long-standing Junior League of Bryan College Station tradition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Junior League of Bryan College Station is shifting from their traditional Charity Ball to a smaller Casino Inferno event due to challenges posed by lower post-COVID membership.



The new event, Casino Inferno, is being held at the Visit College Station building, a restored old firehouse in College Station.

Since the pandemic, the Junior League and other nonprofits have faced difficulties with membership, making large events harder to organize.

Casino Inferno aims to be a smaller, fun alternative, with a goal of selling 250 tickets and offering casual attire and various entertainment options.

Casino Inferno will be November 9 at the College Station visitor center. More information about the event, including raffle prizes, can be found here.

Broadcast script:

Most people who are familiar with the Junior League know about their annual Charity Ball.

"I think everybody remembers the Junior League Charity Ball when we used to hold it at Texas A&M and then the conference center," said Rhiannon Whitney with the Junior League of Bryan College Station.

"People remember the Junior League of olds and the Charity Ball like that, and it's definitely something we would love to bring back."

This year, however, the nonprofit is trying something different.

"We're doing Casino Inferno, which is a play on where we're hosting it — at the Visit College Station headquarters, the old firehouse," Whitney said.

"It's been restored, looks amazing, and we're going to have a great time."

Whitney noted that since COVID, the Junior League, like many nonprofits, has been struggling with lower membership, which has made organizing large events like the Charity Ball more difficult.

"We're all taking a step back to regroup and rebuild membership — we still want to have fun, engage with the community, and, of course, support the causes we care about."

By hosting a smaller event like Casino Night, Whitney emphasized that it’s still a lot of fun but doesn’t require as much manpower.

"With a smaller event, we're aiming to sell 250 tickets this year, compared to the 500 we aimed for with last year's Charity Ball."

"We're going to have tons of casino games, a photographer, and a DJ — it'll be a fun charity event where you don't have to wear a formal gown. You can show up in cocktail attire, or even boots and jeans, and just have a great time."