Local business collecting donations for hurricane supplies

NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — The owners of Whitehall Ice House & Cafe are organizing donations for a second trip of Hurricane Helene relief in North Carolina and preparing to help Florida as Hurricane Milton closes in.



Don Schoenburg and Christi Carter, owners of the Whitehall Ice House and Café in Grimes County, started organizing donations to be sent to North Carolina when Hurricane Helene wiped out homes and businesses throughout the state

The first truck of donations from Whitehall arrived in North Carolina shortly after the hurricane, and the couple is now preparing a second trip to provide further assistance

Don and Christi say the local community has been eager to contribute, grateful to have a central place to drop off much-needed supplies like food and toiletries.

The deadline for donations for the upcoming trip to North Caroline is Sunday, October 13, at 4 p.m at the Icehouse

Broadcast Script:

Don Schoenburg and Christi Carter, owners of the Whitehall Ice House and Café in Grimes County, are no strangers to the devastation hurricanes can bring.

“We went through Katrina, Harvey, and Rita. They seem to like us,” Don said, explaining their decision to move away from Florida after being hit by multiple storms.

Now settled in Navasota, they were quick to act when Hurricane Helene struck North Carolina, where their son and grandchildren live.

“Our son lives in Asheville with his wife and three kids. They’re okay, thank God,” Christi shared, expressing their relief.

The couple organized a donation drive to support those affected by the hurricane.

“People have been really grateful to have a place to bring donations because they really want to help,” Christi said.

The first truck of supplies left Whitehall on Sunday and reached North Carolina the following day. Now, they are collecting donations for a second trip, hoping to continue providing much-needed aid.

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida, they are preparing to respond once again.

“We’ll figure out what we can do for Florida, but one disaster at a time,” Don added.

They are collecting donations including jackets and blankets, non-perishable foods, water, pet and baby food, batteries, and others. The next truck will depart the Icehouse Sunday, so the last day to bring donations is Sunday at 4 p.m.