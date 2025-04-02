'It blows my mind': Neighbors in Rockdale react to local mother-daughter homicide

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — A Rockdale woman was found in her home after being shot several times — police say at the hands of her daughter.



Policewere called to a home in the 600 block of Rice Street, where officers fond the body of 58-year-old Stephanie McBride.

Officers confirm McBride was shot several times.

Police say scene evidence identified the victim's daugher, Brittney Deshay Shieldsher as the lone suspect.

Shields was taken into custody on capital murder charges.

"It just goes to show everybody that, your neighbor, they could be going through something and you don't even know it," Rockdale resident, Mike Gross said.

"It's certainly not a good image for our city for something like that to happen," Rockdale resident, Marie Gest said.

"It blows my mind," Gross said.

"I heard commotion. You know, I live real close to where it happened. So, I didn't know what was going on," he said.

Investigators have since obtained an arrest warrant for the victim's daugher, Brittney Deshay Shields.

Police say scene evidence identified her as the lone suspect.

"No, I mean, we hear about suicide and gun shootings here a lot, but to be a mother and a daughter, I think that's the most shocking part, that it was just a family."

She was taken into custody at her home in Austin by several law enforcement agencies.

"I think it's just terrible that families cannot get along and that they have such hatred in their heart that they would kill someone, especially their mother," Gest said.

"I think it hurts our hearts and it made us sad. So, we were very surprised that it was a grandmother and a daughter involved."

And she believes neighbors need to look out for each other, to prevent something like this from happening again.

"I think we just need to pay attention to each other and be there for one another, especially when someone's struggling," she said.