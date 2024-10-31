In Theaters Now: Documentary honors Texas A&M bonfire victims on 25th anniversary

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The documentary on Texas A&M’s 1999 bonfire tragedy serves to honor the 12 students who lost their lives and to educate new generations about the impact of the historic event.



The 2019 documentary, The 13th Man, will be shown at the Premiere Cinema in Bryan from Friday, November 1 to November 7

Riley Mraz, who lost her aunt in the tragedy, sees the documentary as essential for educating new students about A&M’s history and tradition

Filmmaker Charlie Minn, inspired by students’ passion, created the film to memorialize the victims and to capture the enduring emotional weight of the event

Mraz and Minn urge the community to keep the memory of the 12 lost students alive, using the documentary as a tool for awareness and remembrance

Broadcast Script:

The Aggie Bonfire of 1999 began as a cherished Texas A&M University tradition, embodying the spirit of camaraderie and pride — but that same year, it took a tragic turn, resulting in the deaths of 12 students.

"My mom's sister was one of the 12 who died in the 1999 bonfire," Riley Mraz said.

Reflecting on the event, she emphasizes the importance of keeping the memory of the tragedy alive for new students.

“There are some people now that come to A&M and know nothing about what happened,” Mraz said.

“It’s very important to educate those who come here to know the tradition and the history behind what has happened at A&M as a whole — I think the documentary has helped us spread awareness and almost close a chapter, knowing that we’ll see her again in heaven.”

For Mraz and her family, filmmaker Charlie Minn’s documentary about the bonfire disaster has provided a way to remember and talk about their loved one.

"The film honors the 12 fallen Aggies, the 27 injured, and others who were greatly affected by this — and still are," Minn said.

Minn, originally from Manhattan, hadn’t known about the Aggie Bonfire until he began presenting his films on the A&M campus.

“I was like, ‘What are you talking about? What is that?’” he said.

“I remember one student specifically walked me to the memorial. He was that passionate.”

That experience inspired him to create the documentary, released in 2019 as his 30th film and one of 45 he's made to date.

“I would say this is in the top five in terms of just pure emotion — the stories that are coming from these people are just unforgettable, indelible,” he said.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of the bonfire tragedy, both Minn and Mraz encourage the community to continue remembering the 12 students who lost their lives.

"The documentary showed me exactly what went on — opened my eyes, encouraging me to ask more questions," Mraz said.