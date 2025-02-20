'I didn't think it was true': Iconic restaurant in Franklin set to be demolished

FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — As the 'Pioneer Cafe and Motel' is set to face demolition, Franklin residents share stories of the beloved landmark.



This restaurant and motel served as an iconic spot in Robertson County for more than 70 years.

The 'Pioneer Cafe and Motel' is set to be demolished due to the age and damage to the building.

The building will be turned into a bank for neighbors in Robertson County.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

15ABC asked Ashley Welch what is one word she would use to describe the 'Pioneer Cafe and Motel'.

"Family. It's family," Welch said. "It didn't matter who you were, what color you were, you were all family in there."

The 'Pioneer Cafe and Motel' in Franklin — a place full of memories and rich history.

Ezekiel Ramirez This restaurant and motel served as an iconic spot in Robertson County for more than 70 years.



"I used to work here. I used to come here eating. It was awesome. Good atmosphere good people," Franklin resident, Teresa Schorm said.

"I had my senior prom dinner here with my girlfriends that we are still friends," Welch said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Ashley Welch and her friends taking their senior photos in front of the 'Pioneer Cafe and Motel' in 2003.

"I've had a baby shower here. I've hosted a rehearsal dinner here. I used to bring my grandfather here and eat," she added.

Ezekiel Ramirez Ashley Welch shares photos she has from over the years at the 'Pioneer Cafe and Motel' with 15ABC.

This restaurant and motel served as an iconic spot in Robertson County for more than 70 years. But now, it's set to be demolished due to the age and damage to the building.

Ezekiel Ramirez This restaurant and motel served as an iconic spot in Robertson County for more than 70 years.



"It's sad. There's nothing other than to be said than it's sad," Welch said.

"I didn't think it was true. I really didn't think it was true, because this is it. This is Franklin. This is history," Schorm said.

15ABC asked neighbors on social media to share their stories about this well-known spot in Franklin, and they were happy to share how much of an impact the 'Pioneer Cafe and Motel' has made in their lives.

Ezekiel Ramirez 15ABC asked neighbors on social media to share their stories about this well-known spot in Franklin.

"It's just amazing to see everybody's point of view because everybody has a different point of view, everybody has a different memory, different memories of it," Welch said.

Our neighbors tell15ABC they're sad to see it go, but the memories they've made will live on forever.

"To have something new is great, but to let something go that's been here for a long time that, like I said, everybody has memories here, it's going to be hard," Welch said.