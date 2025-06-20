Happening in the Brazos Valley: June 21

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas (KRHD) — Here are some of the events happening on Saturday, June 21 in the Brazos Valley:
Sounds of Navasota
Live music - Zydeco Joseph & The H-Town Players
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Navasota City Hall lawn
Click here for more information.
Farmers Markets
Burleson County Farmers Market
7:00 a.m. - Noon
Caldwell, Courthouse Square
Brazos Valley Farmers Market
8:00 a.m. - Noon
500 North Main St, Bryan
Aggieland Farmers Market
8:00 a.m. - Noon
Post Oak Mall Parking Lot
Click here for more information.
Make Music Day
Free concerts open to the public
College Station, Mexia, Waco, Salado
Click here for more information.