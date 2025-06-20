Happening in the Brazos Valley: June 21

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas (KRHD) — Here are some of the events happening on Saturday, June 21 in the Brazos Valley:

Sounds of Navasota

Live music - Zydeco Joseph & The H-Town Players

7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Navasota City Hall lawn

Click here for more information.

Farmers Markets

Burleson County Farmers Market

7:00 a.m. - Noon

Caldwell, Courthouse Square

Brazos Valley Farmers Market

8:00 a.m. - Noon

500 North Main St, Bryan

Aggieland Farmers Market

8:00 a.m. - Noon

Post Oak Mall Parking Lot

Click here for more information.

Make Music Day

Free concerts open to the public

College Station, Mexia, Waco, Salado

Click here for more information.