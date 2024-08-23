Football season brings economic boom to College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Aggieland is buzzing again as students return for the school year, with local businesses and the football season driving significant economic activity.



Over the summer, A&M Athletics generated more than $6 million in revenue from two events: the Brazil vs. Mexico soccer match and the George Strait concert, both of which had attendance numbers comparable to a home game.

Kyle Field is a major economic engine for the area, with last year's average home game attendance at nearly 100,000 fans.

PopStroke Entertainment Group strategically opened in time for the football season, highlighting the economic importance of sports in the area.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

In the last week, tens of thousands of students have been making their way to Aggieland for the start of another school year, signaling the end of the summer lull for local businesses.

Greg Bartoli, the founder and CEO of PopStroke Entertainment Group, the newest addition to College Station's entertainment scene, shared his excitement, saying, "I think it's amazing. I mean, the atmosphere here is incredible. We've got Texas A&M kicking off their football season next week with Notre Dame, so that should be an exciting time."

Bartoli says they opened just in time for the big football season. When asked if that was intentional, he confirmed, "It was very deliberate, yes."

Football is a significant economic driver in Aggieland, even when it comes to tailgating. Brenda, a local shopper, says, "This is our first stop and we've already spent over $100. I'm thinking we're going to hit about $100 at every other store, and we've got two more stops. It definitely adds up quickly."

Last year, Kyle Field averaged 99,234 fans in home attendance, with a total of 694,639 fans attending seven home games. This year is expected to be no different, with season tickets already sold out for the second year in a row.

Bartoli says, "College Station is a booming town, obviously. You've got a lot of college students. I think it's the largest undergraduate student population in the United States."

Much of that profit and recognition is thanks to Kyle Field. Over the summer, A&M Athletics generated more than $6 million in revenue from two events: the Brazil vs. Mexico soccer match and the George Strait concert, both of which had attendance numbers comparable to a home game.

With seven home games scheduled this season, one thing is certain: Aggieland is back in business.

