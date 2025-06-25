Fireworks are feeling the boom of tariffs

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The higher prices from Chinese tariffs has impacted the local fireworks industry. In Brazos County, fireworks vendors are trying to find ways to soften the blow for consumers leading up to the July 4 holiday.



According to the National Fireworks Association, Americans spend almost $900 million each year on fireworks.

The average American family will spend between $20 - $30 for the July 4 celebration.

In Bryan-College Station, no fireworks of any kind are permitted within 5,000 feet of the city limits. Not even smoke bombs or sparklers.

Nearly all fireworks are made in China, so tariffs are resulting in higher prices from U.S. companies. Now local vendors are being forced to find clever ways to market their products

Rick Young of R&M Fireworks tells 15 ABC that he bought early and saved a lot of money.

“We managed to, as soon as we closed on January 1st, the last season, we started buying. We knew this was coming, so we bought pre-tariff for almost every bit of our fireworks stock.”

Amy Everett of TNT Fireworks tells 15 ABC her strategy to help customers.

“What they've done this year is we've done a lot of these buy one get one options, and that's going to kind of help you guys a little better price wise.”

Sadie Phillips & Gabby Alejandro from Top Dog Fireworks tell 15 ABC how they are trying to keep costs down.

“i would say probably our big wall of BOGOs, which is our buy one get one free. it just helps and you get one for already buying one, you know.”

Rick Young wants to keep prices low for our neighbors.

“That's the way it is, you think about who buys fireworks. it's us common people that are working and doing all the, all the heavy lifting. They deserve a break too.”

Amy Everett tells 15 ABC she expects a big season leading up to independence day

“We did actually have a few people stop by over the weekend while we were setting up the location, so i do look for the season to be a really good season, so i recommend coming out as early as possible.”