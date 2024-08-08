Eloia Theatre set to bring new life to downtown Calvert

CALVERT, Texas (KRHD — The Eloia Theatre has an upcoming show later this Fall, hoping to bring new life and energy to downtown Calvert.



The Eloia Theatre was built in 1929, and was one of the original three movie theatres in Calvert.

The Eloia Theatre will perform Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps from October 18th through November 3rd.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I think this is going to be a major, major plus for downtown Calvert and for Robertson County," Eloia Theatre Owner, Harold Maris said.

The Eloia Theatre is one of Calvert's most historical locations in its downtown area.

"As far as I know, in Robertson County, there will be no other venue like this as far as live theatrical productions," Maris said.

And this fall, a comeback is in the cards.

"Probably for the first time ever, Calvert will be giving them the opportunity to come here on a weekend and see a quality live production," Maris said.

Harold Maris is the owner of the Eloia Theatre.

Maris hopes this upcoming production not only brings happiness and entertainment, but also growth and development in the city of Calvert.

"I am exceedingly proud to own the theater and very excited on the pathways forward that we're going with it to see what will transpire in the future with the theater," he said.

"It is a vital part of the history of downtown Calvert and because it's the only one remaining, it has a prominent historical place here in Calvert," Maris said.

15 ABC walked around Calvert to speak to some neighbors about this historic revival.

Gwen Butler is a business owner in downtown Calvert, and is happy to see Calvert growing.

"Just absolutely love the growth that's going on in Calvert right now, I feel like we're getting an upsurge of different things, and it's all very exciting," Butler said.

She told 15 ABC she wants more neighbors to acknowledge Calvert's history

"I think Calvert has a long history, and there's a lot of history in this town, and I think that that in itself is inviting for people to come and explore the history of Calvert," Butler said.

"I think in the next two years we're going to see a major turnaround in Calvert, Texas," Maris said.